Couple arrested after allegedly having sex on Cedar Point Ferris wheel

Four witnesses told Sandusky police that they saw a couple engaged in sexual intercourse on a Cedar Point ride.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A man and woman were arrested at Cedar Point on Sunday after four witnesses told Sandusky police they saw the couple engaged in sexual intercourse aboard one of the rides.

According to a police report, David Davis and Heather Johnston, both 32-years-old, were allegedly seen having sex while on the Cedar Point attraction Giant Wheel. The two were confronted by a Cedar Point police sergeant and security before the Sandusky Police Department was called.

The group of witnesses included two juveniles who were in the cart below the couple on the Ferris wheel.

The two initially denied any accusations. Johnston reported to officers that she had shorts on under her dress, dropped her cigarette pack out of them and when she picked them up Davis helped her.

Witnesses told police that they felt the cart shaking and saw the man and woman both expose themselves on the ride.

The couple later admitted that they were engaged in sexual intercourse.