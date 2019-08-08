HOLTON, Mich. - A couple touring homes in West Michigan says they've made some unsettling discoveries in the home of a Muskegon Police officer.

Rob Mathis says he and his wife have been looking for a home for over a month now. They have looked at homes in Sterling Heights, Grand Rapids, Hudsonville and Muskegon.

The couple said they thought they found the perfect home in Holton. The house they toured with their realtor is owned by a Muskegon Police officer. Mathis says there were Confederate flags on the walls, on the dining room and even the garage.

Mathis shared the experience on a Facebook post -- which has been shared more than 1,000 times with more than 900 comments. He confessed to joking to himself that he was walking through a Ku Klux Klan member's home.

When the couple and their realtor got to the bedroom, they claim to have discovered a Ku Klux Klan application framed on the wall. Mathis says the walk-through was immediately cut short and he and his wife pulled their offer.

Mathis did not name the officer in the post, however a number of Facebook users did. County tax records show the home belongs to a Charles Anderson, who is currently employed with the Muskegon Police Department.

According Muskegon Director of Public Safety Jeffrey Lewis, Anderson has been placed on administrative leave. He has been on the force in Muskegon since at least 2009, but Chief Lewis did not know his exact length of employment with the city.

In 2009, Officer Anderson fatally shot Julius Johnson after Johnson ran from a traffic stop. Anderson testified in court that Johnson wrestled away his radio and baton, beating him in the face with the objects. The Muskegon County Prosecutor at the time, Tony Tague, ruled the shooting was in self-defense.

Chief Lewis said inquires to look into the integrity of the post and the accusations against Anderson are both underway. Lewis says it needs to be determined if Anderson has violated any city employment policies. Until then, Anderson will remain on administrative leave.

13 ON YOUR SIDE was unable to reach Officer Anderson for comment. Those attempts to hear from him included a visit to his home. If he does reach out to us, we'll be sure to include his reaction to the issue online and on-air.

