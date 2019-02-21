ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. — Court papers filed by the city of Roosevelt Park claim the Victory Inn was infested with pests, the site of criminal activity, and an extreme danger to the public.

The hotel at 2967 Henry Street was ordered closed by a Muskegon County Circuit Court judge last week.

According to court records Victory Inn's owners Bristol Property LLC, "knowingly, recklessly, or negligently allowed criminal activity on the premises, including sexual violence, assault, and human trafficking."

The dispute between the City of Roosevelt Park and Bristol Property LLC has been going on for more than one year.

The 43-page court filing by the city claims the Victory Inn was operating without a valid business license, and with outstanding building and fire code violations.

The dangers include an unsafe roof and uncovered electrical wires.

The hotel's Muskegon-based attorney filed a motion asking the judge to reconsider his previous ruling. According to court records the attorney claims concerns over the safety of the building are "phony engineering concerns which would not cause the City to close any other business that presented the same inspection results."

As to allegations of criminal activity the defense attorney says in court records, "while that conduct is deplorable, it is not the fault of the Victory Inn."

In 2018 40-year old Mitchell James Hodges plead no-contest to charge of prostituting a teen. The police investigation showed the crime happened over a three-day period at the Victory Inn in 2017.

The City of Roosevelt Park says Bristol Property LLC owes them more than $20,000 in back taxes. For now the hotel remains closed, the doors are locked, the parking lot is empty, and the judges order is posted on the front door.