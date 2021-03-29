Court: It's too hard for independents to make Mich. ballot

The Monday decision from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ keeps intact a 12,000-signature threshold set by District Judge Victoria Roberts.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s requirement that independent statewide candidates collect at least 30,000 signatures is unconstitutional, a federal appeals has ruled.

The Monday decision from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ keeps intact a 12,000-signature threshold set by District Judge Victoria Roberts. The case began in 2018, when state attorney general candidate Chris Graveline’s name was ordered on the ballot after he and some voters sued.

The appeals court says the combination of the 30,000-signature minimum, a requirement that at least 100 come from half of 14 congressional districts and the July filing deadline “imposes a severe burden on independent candidates.”

