Court: Nassar won't be resentenced despite judge's remarks

The judge called Nassar a “monster” who is “going to wither” like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.”
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018 file photo, Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich.

DETROIT — The Michigan appeals court says a judge who sentenced sports doctor Larry Nassar to 40 years in prison made “wholly inappropriate” remarks about him. 

But the court says they're not enough to violate Nassar's rights and upset the punishment for sexual assault. The appeals court notes that Judge Rosemarie Aquilina stuck to the sentencing agreement. 

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. In 2018, Aquilina sentenced him to at least 40 years in prison after listening to more than 150 victims describe how he had molested them with his hands. 

The judge called Nassar a “monster” who is “going to wither” like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.” 

