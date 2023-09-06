'I hope that there's justice': Cousin of Leah Gomez relieved after arrest of murder suspect

The Grand Rapids Police Department says that Fabian Bernal-Sosa is being held in an Illinois jail following his arrest with help from the U.S. Marshalls.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Alicia Bechtold was the cousin and best friend of Leah Gomez.

"When we found out all you could hear and see was everyone burst into tears and everybody was crying of happiness and relief, it was like a big weight off of all of our shoulders," said Bechtold.

"Closure, relief, all of the things," said Bechtold. "Again, it was like a big weight off of our shoulders."

We interviewed Bechtold right in front of the apartment complex near Wealthy Street and Commerce Avenue where Gomez was shot and killed on May 31st.

Also with Gomez at that time was the couple's almost 2-year-old daughter Rosie, who wasn't harmed.

On the sidewalk of Commerce, there's a small memorial in honor of the 22-year-old mother.

"She was very caring, very outgoing, very loving and funny, she was just an amazing human being," said Bechtold.

The pair have a history of domestic violence, according to Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. Bernal-Sosa is also wanted on an active warrant for attempting to strangle Gomez prior to her killing.

Last Friday, police executed a search warrant at a Wyoming home in an attempt to locate Bernal-Sosa. He was not found, but officers found the black Ford Ranger police say he drives.

The Grand Rapids Police Department issued a murder warrant for Bernal-Sosa on Wednesday. He's now in custody with help from the US Marshall's Fugitive Task Force.

"I hope that he finds it in himself to do some soul searching and finding whatever that caused him to do that," said Bechtold. "And I just hope that there's justice for Leah and that's it."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.