'I feel lost': Cousin of murdered 18-year-old hopes tips will lead to answers, justice

"Don't sweep it under the rug," said Josiphi Coronado. "They killed my innocent cousin."

WYOMING, Mich. — Just like the friends of the teenager who was shot and killed Tuesday while riding his bike, some of his closest family members are heartbroken, and now, focused on getting justice.

18-year-old Josiphi Coronado said Tuesday, November 1, was just like any other day.

"I come back home from work and walk in the door, and everybody's just like crying and police are on the phone," Josiphi said.

It was the day he learned that his cousin, 18-year-old Kane Coronado had been killed.

"I just dropped everything, and I was just lost," said Josiphi. "I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what to think."

Josiphi said the two have a long, and meaningful history.

"Kane is my cousin, but he's just like my brother," Josiphi said. "We grew up together from when we were in diapers."

"He was just great, and felt like another one of me," he added. "It's just heartbreaking that I don't have him no more."

Josiphi said their family grew up without a lot of money, and sometimes times were hard.

"But it really never changed the love that we had for each other," he said.

When they got older, Kane moved to another part of town, but the two stayed just as close.

"Nothing ever changed between us," Josiphi said.

And the two would talk daily, sometimes for hours on end.

"We tell each other our secrets, everything," Josiphi said. "And now I ain't got nobody to tell my secrets to, or talk to in general."

The last time he saw Kane were in the days just before he was killed.

"He was in my house, and we were upstairs chilling, listening to music," Josiphi remembered. "I said goodbye to him, and that was the last time I ever saw him."

Around 3 p.m. that Tuesday, Kane was shot in the neck, and died lying beside his beloved bike on Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming.

Josiphi said he even got some text messages of funny videos from Kane, just minutes before he was killed.

"It really hurts me to like the very, very deepest of my heart," Josiphi said. "He was defenseless, and they came up to him and shot him in his neck."

"Why, why would you do that to somebody?"

So now, Josiphi said he's left to deal with the pain of losing his closest friend, who he said made him laugh more than anyone.

"He was just out-of-this-world funny," Josiphi said. "And he had like this funny, dark sense of humor."

"Even right now, I bet he'd be saying some funny stuff like telling me to stop crying," he added, with a smile on his face.

Wyoming Police said Kane was alone at the time of the shooting, and a bystander was the first to give him CPR, but he did not survive his injuries.

"This is another young man that lost his life," Josiphi said. "And it's getting crazy out here with the gun violence."

"It hurts me that he's gone, and that he's been taken from me," he added. "I just wish I could have said my last goodbyes to him."

Police said they do not feel that there is any threat to the public or to people that go to the park or ride on the trails, but they also can't confirm if the shooting was targeted or random.

Josipihi, and many of Kane's other friends that 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to, said they have no idea who could have done something like this.

"You never know who's going to get taken," Josiphi said. "And he was the last person I thought this would happen to."

And Josiphi's message to his cousin?

"Hopefully man you keep me strong during this because it really hurts."

"I miss him so much."

Kane's grandmother has created a GoFundMe page in his honor.

"There's a lot of people behind Kane," said Josiphi, "and it's a different type of love."

Wyoming Police have not made any arrests in connection to Kane's death, nor have they released any person's of interest. They said they did not recover any shell casings from the scene, and are looking for a light-colored sedan that may have been seen leaving the area. Police are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact them or send in tips through Silent Observer.

Josiphi too, hopes people will come forward and help get justice for his cousin.

"Don't sweep it under the rug," he said. "They killed my innocent cousin."

