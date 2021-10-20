COVID Protocols: What Detroit Pistons fans can expect ahead of Wednesday's home opener

If you're headed to the game Wednesday night, here are a few things you should know.

The Detroit Pistons will open the regular season at home against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, and basketball fans across West Michigan are eager to hit I-96 and head to the Motor-City to see them play.

But as the coronavirus pandemic continues, there are a few safety protocols in place. Kevin Grigg, vice president of public relations for the Pistons, said the team is young and full of excitement.

Grigg said this will be the first time the Pistons had an arena full of fans since March of 2020. So, if you're headed to the game Wednesday night, here are a few things you should know.

"Masks aren't required unless you're sitting row one courtside. or unless you're within a 15 foot radius of either the home or visiting bench," said Grigg. "And if you're sitting within 15 feet of the court, you will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours of the game."

There are a few other requirements to keep in mind.

The arena will be cashless this season, meaning Pistons fans won’t be able to purchase concessions or Pistons memorabilia with cash. The goal is to limit contact between guests and workers.

If you bring cash to the arena, there are reverse ATMs that'll allow you to insert cash and get a preloaded debit card to use.

For more information on the do's and don'ts at Little Caesars Arena, click here.

