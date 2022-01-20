COVID protocols prevent mom from holding newborns at hospital where she works

Kara Bennett tested positive for COVID-19 the day before going into labor. Her twin daughters at in the NICU, but she has only seen them via video.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Getting ready for twins, Casey and Kara Bennett have two cribs, two blankets, and all they need to welcome newborn babies into their home.

However, the little ones arrived early, and are in the NICU at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Since their birth last Thursday, Kara has not held her babies once.

"It doesn't feel like I have children," said Kara, "I missed out on those critical moments of bonding initially. I know the importance of that."

Two days before giving birth, she tested positive with COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Due to hospital policy, she is not able to visit her babies in the NICU until a ten-day isolation period ends.

"In the operating room, off to the side, they were brought up to me for a minute to see their faces and say hi," said Kara, "And then they were taken to the NICU. So, it was about 5 seconds of being close, but I couldn’t really touch them or anything."

Casey, the father, can visit the babies in the NICU. He has been bringing breast milk to the babies, and video-chatting with Kara from home. Casey said he feels guilty being there without his wife.

"We know they need to be in the NICU," said Casey, "But at the same time, they need to be with their mother."

Kara is actually a nurse at Spectrum Health. Hospital protocol for staff members who test positive and are asymptomatic can return to work after five days of isolation. In fact, Casey said because her employer did not know she went into labor early, she was told she could return to work on Sunday.

"It's just inhumane the nurses can go back after five, but the parents are kept apart for ten," said Casey.

Spectrum Health sent this statement about their isolation protocols for patients:

"At Spectrum Health, the health and safety of our patients, their families and our team members are of utmost concern. Mother, baby and family bonding is very important, and we are doing our best to ensure all parents and families can connect with their children in these situations. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Spectrum Health has closely followed CDC guidelines while also working to implement innovative and compassionate ways, such as video technology, for families to connect. While doing so, we have made difficult decisions aimed at minimizing the risk of exposure to other vulnerable patients, families and team members. Our hearts are with all our patients, their families and community members who have been impacted by COVID-19."



There is some end in sight. Friday, Kara's isolation period ends, and she is finally able to hold her children for the first time.

"It's hard to tell what they look like, or to tell them apart," said Kara, "I see in Casey’s hands they are so tiny, but I haven’t seen that yet. Hold tight and never let go."

They said the children are doing well in the NICU. They needed breathing support, but now just using feeders and growers.

"We have the nurses saying they are little firecrackers," said Kara.

However, the couple said the isolation requirement difference is "unfathomable," said they hope the same situation does not happen to other parents as well.

"We thank God every day they are here and healthy and breathing on their own and improving," said Casey, "Hoping and expecting when they have their mother again, they can improve quicker."

