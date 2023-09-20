'Gentle giant' | Coworkers remember GRPS employee who died after getting pinned under lawn mower

“Mike loved to mow… He was so proud of everything that he did," said his supervisor.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Public Schools have identified the employee who died after an accident on the job Tuesday.

Mike DeLano, 59, was mowing with a riding lawn mower in Brigg's Park when the mower fell over a retaining wall and pinned him under.

Witnesses and first responders attempted to save him, but were unsuccessful.

DeLano worked for GRPS for just under two years. He's remembered as a kind man and a dedicated employee.

“That man would do anything for anybody. He never quit smiling. He gave you 100% every day… I can’t think of anyone that wouldn’t have loved Mike. He was just that kind of guy,” said Brad Bennett, who was Mr. DeLano’s supervisor. “Mike loved to mow… He was so proud of everything that he did. When he got done he loved to show it off.”

“There’s certain people that you look forward to seeing… He was always in a good mood,” said John Schultz, a painter on the GRPS facilities team. “He kind of led me to believe that this was the best job he had ever had… He was super proud to be working here.”

Work paused Wednesday for DeLano's closest coworkers, who gathered for a meal and to comfort one another.

“He was just such a sweet guy — a gentle giant,” said Ronnie Sluiter, the head secretary for the facilities and operations team. “I consider us a family. To me it’s like losing a family member. I’m broken hearted that we lost him. I’m thankful I got the opportunity to know him.“

“My heart breaks for Mike’s beautiful and loving family. They are hurting and we are doing all we can to ensure they have all of the support and resources they need during this difficult time. From talking to them and his teammates at GRPS it is clear that he was a man who cared deeply for those he touched,” Dr. Leadriane Roby said. “We were lucky to have him on our team and I thank his family for sharing his talents with our scholars and the greater community.”

Funeral arrangements have not been made yet.

The Grand Rapids Police Department and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration are still investigating.

