Craig announces steps to bolster police amid crime 'crisis'

The Republican appointed a team of sheriffs, lawmakers and a county prosecutor to recommend new laws.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 6, 2021 photo, retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig speaks at the Jackson County Republican Committee "Under the Oaks" birthday celebration in Jackson, Mich. About a half-dozen police chiefs and high-ranking law enforcement officers are running for higher office more than a year after George Floyd’s murder prompted debate over police reform and whether to slash law enforcement funding. (J. Scott Park/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP)

LANSING, Mich. — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is calling for strengthening law enforcement amid what he labels a public safety “crisis."

He announced moves Monday to focus on policing while he prepares to formally run for governor. 

The Republican appointed a team of sheriffs, lawmakers and a county prosecutor to recommend new laws. Craig also says he will use his bully pulpit to bring attention to crime issues. 

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer later Monday will propose a plan to use federal pandemic rescue funding to boost support for police officers and curb the use of illegal guns.

