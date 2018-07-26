A busy road in Ottawa County was shutdown after a suspect crashed at the end of a police chase Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Riley Street, just east of 136th Avenue in Holland Township. Dispatchers say the suspect crashed into a utility pole. That driver is now in police custody. Nearly 900 people were without power but most were restored just before 5 p.m.

There was no more information on the reason for the chase, or if the driver was injured.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 On Your Side app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM