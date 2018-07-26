A busy road in Ottawa County was shutdown after a suspect crashed at the end of a police chase Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Riley Street, just east of 136th Avenue in Holland Township. Dispatchers say the suspect crashed into a utility pole. That driver is now in police custody. Nearly 900 people were without power but most were restored just before 5 p.m.

There was no more information on the reason for the chase, or if the driver was injured.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 On Your Side app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM