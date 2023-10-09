x
Crash between USPS, cement truck causes serious injuries in Kent County

Both drivers were hurt, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.
Credit: Kent Co. Sheriff's Office
A crash between a USPS and a cement truck in Caledonia Township.

CALEDONIA, Mich — A crash between a cement truck and a United States Postal Service van caused serious injuries, the Kent County Sheriff's Office reports. 

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. along 84th Street SE at Cooper Heights Drive SE in Caledonia Township. 

Deputies say both the drivers were seriously hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    

