Crash between USPS, cement truck causes serious injuries in Kent County

CALEDONIA, Mich — A crash between a cement truck and a United States Postal Service van caused serious injuries, the Kent County Sheriff's Office reports.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. along 84th Street SE at Cooper Heights Drive SE in Caledonia Township.

Deputies say both the drivers were seriously hurt.

