Crash causes early morning gas leak

Area residents were evacuated. The leak was fixed by 8:25 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids emergency crews responded to a gas leak Sunday, November 22 on the city’s Northeast side.

The fire department responded in the 6 a.m. hour to the call of a car crash in the 1000 block of Clancy Avenue NE. Roads in the area were closed while DTE Energy arrived to fix the leak. Residents in the area were asked to leave their homes.

As of 8:25 a.m. the leak was fixed and residents were allowed to return home. The roads in the area were reopened.

