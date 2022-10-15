All lanes reopened after 4-vehicle crash on US-131

Police say there was medical assistance needed at the crash, but the severity of injuries is unknown at this time.

WALKER, Michigan — A four-vehicle crash closed parts of US-131 near I-96, police say. The lanes have since reopened.

Walker Police were called to the scene near Turner Avenue a little after 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Walker was assisted by their fire department and the City of Grand Rapids' Fire Department.

Michigan State Police are now handling the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

