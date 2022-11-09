Crash closes part of Sparta road as crews clean up tipped tanker truck

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route, as the road will be closed for "an extended period of time," deputies say.

SPARTA, Michigan — A crash has closed 10 Mile Road between M-37 and Sparta Avenue, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

Our crew at the scene says it appears a tanker truck and a car were involved in a crash. The tanker truck has tipped over. There is debris on the road along with an oily spill of some sort.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route, as the road will be closed for "an extended period of time," deputies say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

