Eastbound I-96 near Clarksville closed due to crash

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A two vehicle crash on eastbound I-96 near Clarksville in Ionia County has shut down the freeway in that direction.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reports that the crash happened around 11 p.m. Monday night. The crash happened just after Nash Highway.

Preliminary details are scarce and law enforcement can only confirm that two cars were involved in the crash at this time.

We have a crew heading to the scene of the crash and 13 ON YOUR SIDE will bring you updates when they become available.

