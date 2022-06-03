Crash in Allegan Co. kills motorcyclist

Life saving measures were attempted, but the driver of the motorcycle died on scene.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Allegan County Friday afternoon.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 3:42 p.m. on Patterson Road, south 136th Avenue in Wayland Township.

Investigation on scene showed an SUV turned in front of a motorcycle, causing the collision. Life saving measures were attempted, but the driver of the motorcycle died on scene.

Their identity is not being released at this time.

The Allegan County Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

