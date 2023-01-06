State trooper injured after multiple vehicle crash in Grand Rapids

All lanes have been reopened. Drivers are told to seek alternative routes, and to be aware of icy roads.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan state trooper is left injured after a multiple vehicle crash on I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive Friday evening.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Grand Rapids. It is unclear what led to the incident, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE reports that at least two cars are involved.

The collision left the state trooper with facial injuries.

All lanes have been reopened.

Michigan State Police is also telling drivers to be aware of the icy roads.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

