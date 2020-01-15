GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ottawa County Sheriff's deputy and a 47-year-old Grand Rapids woman were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Georgetown Township Wednesday.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, it happened around 5:40 a.m. at the intersection of Port Sheldon Street and 34th Avenue.

The sheriff's office said the deputy was in a marked patrol car going east on Port Sheldon Street near 34th Avenue when the Grand Rapids woman, driving a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse, crossed the center line and struck the deputy head-on.

The deputy was pinned inside his cruiser and needed to be freed by first responders, the sheriff's office said.

Both drivers sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. They are in serious but stable condition. According to the press release, both drivers had on their seat belts.

The area was closed while authorities worked to clean up the scene.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

13 ON YOUR SIDE STAFF

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.