
TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash involving motorcycle group closes Fulton in both directions, sends 5 to the hospital

Multiple calls were placed to emergency services before the crash, saying the group was driving recklessly and at extreme speeds.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Several people are injured after a motorcycle group racing all through downtown crashed, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom confirmed. 

Winstrom said there were at least three bikes and two vehicles involved. One of the bikes looks to have caught fire, he said. 

One person is in "grave" condition, according to Winstrom, and five were sent to the hospital. 

City officials say Fulton Street will be closed for a while in both directions.

Credit: Patrick Plank

This is a breaking news story. Check back in for updates.

