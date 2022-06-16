Serious crash involving semi hospitalizes 2, closes lane on US-131

The two occupants of the truck were hospitalized.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are on scene of a serious crash on northbound US-131 at 36th Street.

Police say the crash happened when a semi and pick up truck was moving through a construction zone when another pick up truck struck the other, pushing it into the semi.

The two occupants of the truck were hospitalized.

Police are advising drivers to seek an alternate route while troopers continue to investigate. The crash remains under investigation.

