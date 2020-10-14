x
Crash kills 71-year-old in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A crash in Ionia County killed one Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened at around 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of Hawley Highway and West Bluewater Highway in Boston Township.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Dodge Avenger driven by a 71-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Hawley Highway and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection. The woman then began traveling through the intersection and was struck by a westbound semitruck hauling livestock.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene, police say. The driver of the semi was uninjured in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.

