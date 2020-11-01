Police in Grand Rapids say a woman has been seriously injured when she was hit by a car on Market Ave.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday on Market Ave. just south of Fulton. The 24-year-old woman was crossing Market when she was struck. She was conscious when emergency responders arrived and was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the 49-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Grad Rapids Police Department Traffic Unit at 616-456-3371 or GRPDinfo@grand-rapids.mi.us.

