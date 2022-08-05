Passenger dead, two kids and driver hurt in crash on I-96 near 28th Street

Michigan State Police said two children inside one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries. The roadway is now open.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead and three others, including two children, were injured in what Michigan State Police described as a chain-reaction crash Friday afternoon.

Just after 4:45 p.m., MSP Troopers said a black Jeep headed eastbound on I-96 near 28th Street rear-ended a blue BMW. That BMW was then pushed into a third vehicle.

First responders rushed a passenger inside the BMW to the hospital, where that passenger later died.

The BMW's driver suffered serious injuries and is being treated at a local hospital, police said.

The Jeep's driver wasn't hurt, but first responders rushed two children inside the Jeep to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one inside the third vehicle involved was hurt.

At this point, the road is back open, and the crash remains under investigation.

— @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) August 5, 2022

