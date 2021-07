MDOT says all lanes of NB US-131 near I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids are shut down

All lanes of US-131 near I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids are shut down after a crash Tuesday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m.

The EB I-196 ramp at US-131 is also closed due to a crash, but it's not clear if it's all due to the one incident.

It's not clear what caused the crash.