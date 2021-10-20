One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A single-vehicle crash took out several power lines early Wednesday morning, knocking out power to a neighborhood and closing the road for several hours.

It happened just before 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Oakhill St. SE and Kalamazoo Ave. SE.

GRPD tells 13 On Your Side the driver crashed into a pole, shearing it off.

Consumers Energy is on scene working to repair the damage and restore power to the area. The Consumers Energy Outage Map reports about 95 customers in the area are without power, with estimated restoration time set for 8:30 a.m.

That stretch of road will likely be at least partially closed until those power lines can be cleared. GRPD was still on scene as of 2:45 a.m.

GRPD says one person was taken to the hospital but the extent of the injuries is unknown. Police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

