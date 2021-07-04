Happened around 1:00 a.m. on SB US-131 after I-96

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Crews are working to clear a section of US-131 after a vehicle caught fire early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. on SB US-131 just after the I-96 exit.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews say a vehicle was completely burnt up and it appears another vehicle was involved in a crash at the scene, sustaining obvious damage.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash or fire.

The Michigan Department of Transportation initially said the freeway had to be closed, but at 1:32 a.m. issued an update saying only the right lane is blocked due to the incident. MDOT issued another update at 2:33 a.m. saying all lanes are now open.

