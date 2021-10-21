Creepy Cribs: These are the best-decorated Halloween houses in West Michigan

From 12-foot skeletons, to gigantic spiders and tangles of webs, West Michigan sure is serving some incredible Halloween looks.

Spooky Season is officially upon us and Halloween enthusiasts all over West Michigan have emerged from the shadows in an all-out brawl to design the creepiest, most over-the-top Halloween houses on the block.

Below is a list of the best-dressed houses in the area, along with an interactive map, so you can make the most out of your Halloween house hunt. If you know of a house you think should to be included, send us photos and an address to 616-559-1310.

4790 Biddeford Drive NW Comstock Park, MI 49321

This house is a MUST SEE. If you only have time to make one stop, this should be it. The décor is completely over the top and includes dragons, skeletons and so much more. The home itself isn't even visible, as the owners have built around the outside, making the property look like a real-life creepy castle.

113 Plymouth Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Do you love skeletons? Well, this is the house for you. The theme around this house is BONES, BONES, BONES. There's three HUGE skeletons towering over the home, along with a handful of others just hanging out. And we can't forget those Bud Light-sipping guys on the roof.

2332 Sanford Street, Muskegon Heights, MI 49444

This home in Muskegon Heights has a more fun and colorful vibe. Perfect for kids and enjoyable for all, this display features lots of pumpkins, spider webs and inflatables. And on the side, a spider-web blanketed "Sanford Skull Yard" lies. The most impressive part of this display, though, is all the little details. Keep your eyes peeled, because there's something creepy and crawly in every corner.

1449 Escott Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

We love a display that is equal parts cute and spooky. This property has huge inflatable spiders and ghosts, but also has some creepy clowns and axe-wielding creatures, too. Our favorite part is the skeleton-driven horse drawn carriage.

McCabe Avenue near Conservation, Ada, MI 49301

Some of us simply carve a pumpkin for Halloween and call it good, but others put up huge skeletons, groups of headstones and a whole bunch of smoke. Mike and Meg Hinkel said some of their decorations are store bought, but many are handmade, too. Their display is a fan-favorite that continues to grow more and more elaborate each year.

Diekema Ave & W 22nd St, Holland, MI 49423

If you love beer, this display might be just for you. The home on Diekema Avenue features two skeleton-pirates throwing back some cold ones. Additionally, the house is decorated with a huge spider web, a larger-than-life skeleton and a super creepy pumpkin. It's a display sure to spook again and again.

