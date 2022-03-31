x
Crews battle fire at Kent County apartment complex

Fire appears to be confined to multi-unit garage structure
Credit: 13 On Your Side
Multiple fire department battle a fire in a multi-unit garage at Woodfield Apartments in Cutlerville

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at the Woodfield Apartment complex in Cutlerville this morning. 

Crews have been on scene since before 3:30 a.m. battling the fire that appears to be confined to a multi-unit garage structure that is detached from the residential buildings. 

There have been no reports of injuries and it's unclear how the fire started. 

This is a developing story and 13 ON YOUR SIDE will update this story as more information becomes available. 

