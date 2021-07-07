Crews battle house fire in Muskegon Heights

Authorities say two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A house in Muskegon Heights is a total loss after a fire Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the home, located on 6th Street, at around 5:40 a.m. According to crews on scene, a passerby reported seeing smoke from the house. One woman was in the home at the time of the fire, but was out and safe by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames but the home has been deemed to be a total loss. Authorities say two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.

At this time, investigators do not believe the fire was intentional or that it is suspicious. Investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

