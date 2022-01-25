Multiple fire departments respond to blaze overnight

WYOMING, Mich. — Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Kent County.

Fire crews were called to a home shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Canal Ave. SW.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews at the scene say the home was fully engulfed and appears to have at least partially collapsed.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt or what started the fire.

