MUSKEGON, Mich. — Firefighters in Muskegon are battling a house fire that started around 1:30 this morning.

The fire started at a home on the corner of Beidler St. and Dale Ave.

As of 3 a.m., it appears the fire had largely been extinguished.

It's not clear if anyone was inside the home when the fire started, or if anyone was injured.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews at the scene say the fire did extensive damage to the exterior of the home.

This is a developing story.

