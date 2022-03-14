Crews battle overnight fire in prominent Wealthy Street business district

Large structure fire near several southeast Grand Rapids businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fire crews are on the scene of a large fire near several prominent businesses on Wealthy Street in southeast Grand Rapids.

The structure on fire is at the intersection of Henry Avenue SE and Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids, directly across the street from Donkey Taqueria. Multiple crews have been on scene since at least 2 a.m.

Our crew at the scene say it appears part of the building has collapsed.

It's unclear if any businesses are currently housed inside the building, or if anyone was living inside the building.

It's also unclear what started the fire.

This a developing situation. Continue checking 13 ON YOUR SIDE for updates both online and on air beginning at 4:30 a.m.

