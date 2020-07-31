Crews say no one was inside the home

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Multiple fire departments and police crews are on the scene of a house fire in Muskegon.

The call went out sometime around 2:40 a.m. for a house fire on Marquette Avenue near Langley Street

Fire crews initially feared someone was inside the home, but now tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they found no one in the house.

It's unclear what started the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

As of 4:30 a.m., the fire has been extinguished.

