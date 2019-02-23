GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday the Grand Rapids Fire Department was called to the 600 block of Emerald Ave. NE for an apartment fire.

The fire started in the evening and crews were still on scene as 8 p.m.

The building is located near the corner of Emerald Avenue NE and Capen Street NE. We are told the smoke could be seen from the Gerald R. Ford Freeway.

13 ON YOUR SIDE

There is no cause for the fire at this time and there is no word of any injuries.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)