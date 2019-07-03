ALLENDALE, Mich. — Fire crews were called to a house that was fully engulfed with flames Wednesday around 9 p.m. in Allendale.

The house was located on the 2700 block of Winans St NW. near Grand Valley State University's Allendale campus.

Dispatchers said there are no injuries from the fire and everyone was accounted for. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is not yet known.

Phil Dawson 13 ON YOUR SIDE

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

