Crews cleaning up after multiple semi-trucks catch fire, causing water contamination

Officials say they arrived at Van Eerdan Food Service just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fire and wastewater crews are cleaning up after a fire broke out at Van Eerdan Food Service early Sunday morning. Officials say five semi-trucks are totaled, with others seeing significant cosmetic damage.

Officials say multiple trucks contained fuel or oil causing contamination in nearby water. They say wastewater crews are aiding in the clean-up.

Battalion Chief for the Grand Rapids Fire Department, Kathleen Thompson tells us they are working to acquire security camera video that may give insight to a cause for the fire. She says when they arrived, they found a line of at least 25 semi-trucks were on fire.

There have been no injuries reported.

