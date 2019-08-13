Firefighters are fighting a blaze at an apartment building in Cedar Springs, Kent County dispatch confirmed.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. at 349 Oak Court NE.

Dispatch said crews are still on the scene. They could not confirm if there were any injuries.

Multiple departments responded from Cedar Springs, Sparta, Solon Township, Sand Lake and Rockford Ambulance.

