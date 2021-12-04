Crews investigate explosion, fire at occupied home in Marshall

Authorities said the house has extensive damage but that all eight people reported in the structure are accounted for.

MARSHALL, Michigan — Multiple people were injured after an explosion and fire at a home in Marshall.

Fire crews responded to a home located at 532 Clinton Street at around 1:40 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews reported that the house was fully involved in fire and that multiple victims were injured outside.

The victims were taken to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries are currently unknown.

Authorities said the house has extensive damage but that all eight people reported in the structure are accounted for. Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

