GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy says workers are making the final pushes to restore power to about 20,000 homes and businesses affected by last week's severe weather.

Almost all customers should have power by the end of the Sunday, but the very final efforts will be continued through midday Monday.

Consumers Energy is also preparing for the possibility of severe weather moving into Michigan as early as Tuesday and encouraging the public to be ready as well.

As power is being restored, specifically in Kent County, emergency shelters are being consolidated. Union High School residents still needing shelter on Sunday will be transferred to Wallin Congregational Church.

The Kent County Health Department warned Sunday that those who have been without power for days may also be facing food insecurity. An issue especially impacting the elderly and people who have mobility and transportation issues.

Any food left unrefrigerated for more than 2 hours should be discarded. Check out the USDA's website to see what foods should be discarded and which are considered safe after a power outage.

Regarding water pipes, Kent County Emergency Management said if water pipes are frozen, residents should not use open flames, torches or welders to thaw them. People can safely thaw pipes by opening cabinets to allow heat in or use a hair dryer.

The Emergency Management staff is also monitoring for potential flooding on portions of the Grand River. They are primarily concerned about localized, minor flooding in the Comstock Park area, but those conditions are not out of the ordinary.

Keep track of the outages on Consumers Energy's outage map.

