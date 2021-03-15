Fire damages home on Grand Rapids' southeast side

Upon arrival, GRFD reported heavy fire from three sides of the two-story house.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A home in Grand Rapids is damaged after a fire broke out Monday morning.

Crews from the Grand Rapids Fire Department arrived on scene at around 10:20 a.m. after a neighbor called the fire in.

The involved home is located in the 3100 block of Eastern Avenue SE. Upon arrival, crews completed a 360 survey and reported heavy fire from three sides of the two-story house.

Multiple crews responded to the scene to attack the fire and perform overhaul.

A firefighter on scene told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the fire is now out and that the crews are wrapping up. One person was inside when the fire began and was not injured, but a cat has been reported missing.

Investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

