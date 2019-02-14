KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Rescue crews say two snowmobilers were out on Lincoln Lake, in northeastern Kent County, when one of them disappeared late Wednesday, Feb. 13.

According to family members, the victim is 29-year-old Joe Brown. First responders were able to save the other snowmobiler, who called 911 around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday after finding himself on unstable ice. He said his friend had vanished. Two divers recovered Brown's body from the lake on Thursday afternoon after an hours-long search. Kent County Sheriff Sgt. Joel Roon said Brown's snowmobile was found 15 to 20 feet away. Roon said there was evidence that Brown had attempted to save himself.

Firefighters said Lincoln Lake does not freeze over as well as some other inland lakes in the area.

Cannon Township crews provided a hovercraft to search the area and the Kent County Sheriff's Department deployed a drone with an infrared camera.

The sheriff's office is not yet releasing the name of the victim but did confirm he is a 29-year-old man from the Spencer Township Area.

