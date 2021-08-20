Walker firefighters responded to the Riviera Motel Friday morning.

WALKER, Mich. — Several firefighters and police officers responded to an early morning fire at a motel in Walker.

It started sometime after 3 a.m. at the Riviera Motel on Remembrance Road NW, right across the street from the Walker Fire Department and the Walker Police Department.

Firefighters tell 13 On Your Side that it appears to have started in one of the motel rooms, and was contained to that room. No flames could be seen from the outside.

The extent of the damage is unknown, but 13 On Your Side crews at the scene saw no visible damage to the outside of the motel.

There have also been no reports of any injuries related to the fire.

