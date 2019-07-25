LUDINGTON, Mich — Emergency responders including the Mason County Sheriff's Office, Hamlin Fire & Rescue, and Life EMS are responding to a water emergency at the Sable River outlet at Ludington State Park.

The MCSO Dive Team was called to the scene at 3:40 p.m., and the Scottville and Custer fire departments were called to assist with an air trailer.

The Manson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that deputies were looking for a white man in the water and that people should avoid the area.

Earlier this week the Mason County Sheriff's Department recovered 18-year-old Daniel McCarthy from Lake Michigan. He was located about 300 yards from shore at a depth of 18 feet near Ludington State Park.

