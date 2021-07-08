Crews searching for missing 80-year-old fisherman in Lake Michigan

While on scene, officers learned from a family that their 80-year-old family member was fishing on the pier and was currently missing.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich — A search for a missing 80-year-old man is currently underway in Lake Michigan, according to St. Joseph Public Safety.

Officers were dispatched to the North Pier at Tiscornia Beach at around 10 a.m. Thursday for a man needing help to get off the pier. Police say the waves on Lake Michigan were estimated to be about five feet at the time.

Upon arrival, officers did not see anybody on the pier. However, police say they did spot the man’s belongings floating in the lake.

While on scene, officers learned from a family that their 80-year-old family member was fishing on the pier and was currently missing.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, Berrien County Sheriff Department, USCG, Michigan State Police and Great Lakes Drone Company are actively searching for the man.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.