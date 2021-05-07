Crews searching for missing person in Hess Lake

Dispatchers say the call came in around 3:30 p.m.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Emergency crews are searching for a person missing in Hess Lake, just southeast of Newaygo.

Dispatchers say the first call to 911 saying someone may have gone under water was just after 3:30 p.m.

No information about the missing person is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

