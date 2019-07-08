GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A house on the northeast side of Grand Rapids saw some "dramatic" damage after an overnight fire.

According to Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman, it broke out just after midnight at a 3-unit home on Livingston Avenue NE, near Coit Park.

Lehman says crews spent several hours fighting the fire down. It started on the first floor in the back of the building and spread quickly to the attic. When a 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew arrived on scene, flames were not visible from the outside, however, smoke was coming from the roof.

Firefighters were on top of the house cutting tile to reach the attack area and keep the roof from burning off. Lehman says there are some "dramatic" areas inside the house that show in the importance of keeping bedroom doors closed during an incident like this.

Everyone inside the home at the time of the fire was able to get out safely.

Lehman says that crews will return to the house about every two hours to make sure there are no new embers or hot spots.

