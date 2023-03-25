Critical Response Team and negotiators attempt to make contact with suspect involved in assault of woman

Authorities have evacuated neighbors in nearby apartments, and others are being told to stay inside or avoid the area.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a critical incident Saturday afternoon in Holland were a woman was injured.

The incident happened at 13733 Westwood Lane around noon when deputies responded to a call that a man assaulted a woman with a weapon. Officials say the two know each other.

A Critical Response Team and crisis negotiators remain at the scene and are attempting to make contact with the suspect.

