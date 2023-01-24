41-year-old Nunica man shot, killed at home in Crockery Twp.

The victim's two teenage children and his spouse were home at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured, police say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Nunica man was shot and killed Monday night in a domestic situation, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at a home in the 17300 block of 120th Avenue. Responding officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

He has been identified as Keith Gardner.

Investigators say a single shot was fired during a domestic situation. Gardner's two teenage children and his spouse were home at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured, police say.

Investigators are now working with Gardner's family to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time. No suspects are outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4687 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88- SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

